PBKS vs RCB: Fantasy Team picks for the match

PBKS face an uphill task against the RCB who have only lost a single game this season

Moneycontrol News
April 30, 2021

Both Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore had one thing common - superstar names in the team, but inconsistent performances. RCB have finally broke free and have become one of the most consistent teams of the IPL. The same cannot be said for PBKS. The KL Rahul-led side has found it hard to perform even two games in a row and find themselves in 6th position.

 

RCB on the other hand have in-form players in De Villiers, Padikkal and Maxwell in the batting department and Harshal Patel is leading the pack by a long way in the race for the 'purple cap'. Mohammed Siraj's consistency is the feather in the cap for Kohli, who finally seems to have the team that has a lethal bowling attack.

 

PBKS need their big names to turn up tonight if they are to have any chance of beating RCB. Gayle hasn't had a good start and KL Rahul himself hasn't been able to contribute to the team substantially, which has seen frequent batting collapses.

PBKS vs RCB Fantasy Team Picks:

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul (C), AB de Villiers (VC)

Batsmen: Maxwell, Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal

All-rounder: Hooda

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Jordan, Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh

Moneycontrol News
first published: Apr 30, 2021 04:48 pm

