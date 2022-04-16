English
    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders for 3rd successive win in IPL 2022

    KKR made 175/8 after being put in to bat. Nitish Rana top scored for KKR with 54 off 36 balls, while Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 49 off 25 balls

    PTI
    April 16, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
    Match 25-TATA IPL 2022 SRH Vs KKR

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Friday. KKR made 175/8 after being put in to bat. Nitish Rana top scored for KKR with 54 off 36 balls, while Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 49 off 25 balls. KKR made 175/8 after being put in to bat.

    SRH chased down the target in 17.5 overs after half-centuries from Rahul Tripathi (71 off 37) and Aiden Markram (68 not out off 36). Brief scores: Brief scores:

    KKR 175 for 8 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 54, Andre Russell 49 not out; T Natarajan 3/37, Umran Malik 2/27). SRH 176/3 in 17.5 overs (Rahul Tripathi 71, Aiden Markram 68 not out; Andre Russell 2/20).



    PTI
    Tags: #Indian Premiere League (IPL) #IPL 2022 #Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team #SRH vs KKR #Sunrisers Hyderabad
    first published: Apr 16, 2022 08:48 am
