Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders for 3rd successive win in IPL 2022

Match 25-TATA IPL 2022 SRH Vs KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Friday. KKR made 175/8 after being put in to bat. Nitish Rana top scored for KKR with 54 off 36 balls, while Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 49 off 25 balls. KKR made 175/8 after being put in to bat.

SRH chased down the target in 17.5 overs after half-centuries from Rahul Tripathi (71 off 37) and Aiden Markram (68 not out off 36). Brief scores: Brief scores:

KKR 175 for 8 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 54, Andre Russell 49 not out; T Natarajan 3/37, Umran Malik 2/27). SRH 176/3 in 17.5 overs (Rahul Tripathi 71, Aiden Markram 68 not out; Andre Russell 2/20).





