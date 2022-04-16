IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians suffer sixth straight loss as Lucknow Super Giants win by 18 runs

Kieron Pollard scored a valiant 14-ball 25 but it was not enough to take MI across the line. (File image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a sixth straight loss in the ongoing edition of Indian Premiere League (IPL), losing by 18 runs in the match played against Lucknow Super Giants on April 16.

After winning the toss, the Rohit Sharma-led MI opted to field first. The decision backfired, as LSG got off to a solid start, with captain KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock posting 52 runs in the opening partnership.

While de Kock departed for a quick 24 off 13 balls, Rahul stayed unbeaten, scoring a century of 60 deliveries. The 100-not out innings included 9 fours and 5 sixes.

With a contribution of 38 runs from 29 balls by Manish Pandey, LSG was able to reach the score of 199/4 at the end of their 20 overs.

Batting second, MI appeared to be lagging behind in the run-chase right from the start, as they lost openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma in quick succession. Kishan scored a 13 off 17 balls, whereas, Sharma, the skipper departed for only 6 runs.

South African big-hitter Dewald Brevis looked in top form, as he scored a 31 out of 13 balls -- an innings that included 6 fours and a six. He was, however, dismissed in the sixth over by Avesh Khan.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Verma posted a 64-run partnership for the fourth wicket, but the required run-rate sky-rocketed to around 13 per over by the time Yadav departed. He scored a 27-ball 37, before being dismissed by spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the 15th over.

Verma, who scored 26 off 26 deliveries, was bowled over in the next over by pacer Jason Holder.

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard scored a 14-ball 25, and the lower order including Fabien Allen, Jaydev Unadkat and Murugan Ashwin scored a couple of boundaries each. But their efforts could not take MI to the 200-run target, as they finished at a score of 181/9.

With this defeat, the chances of MI qualifying for the play-offs have shrunk further. The former five-time IPL champions continues to remain at the bottom of the points table, and are yet to register a win in the tournament.





