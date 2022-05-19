IPL 2022| Mohsin Khan shines with the ball in LSG's two-run victory against KKR

Mohsin Khan

On a pitch that was full of runs, with 418 runs being scored in 40 overs for the loss of eight wickets, all the wickets falling in Kolkata Knight Riders’ innings, left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan stood out.

He finished with three wickets for 20 runs in his four overs to shine with the ball in Lucknow Super Giants’ two-run nail-biting victory against KKR at DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was a match that had many twists and turns. Rinku Singh, batting at No. 7, scored 40 runs in a whirlwind fashion, hitting two fours and four sixes in a 15-ball essay to nearly take KKR to a sensational victory. But that was not to be as, after picking up 18 runs off the first four deliveries of the last over sent down by Marcus Stoinis when LSG had to defend 20 runs (21 were needed for KKR to win), Rinku was caught sensationally at deep point by Evin Lewis.

KKR were sure of victory as Rinku slammed the first four balls for 18. KKR needed only three off two balls when the left-hander lofted on the off side. Anticipating the catch, Lewis ran in from the boundary and held it with his left hand as the ball was dipping, much to the bewilderment of Rinku Singh. With three needed off the last ball, Stoinis bowled straight at the off stump, yorking Umesh Yadav and helping LSG win by two runs.

If the Lewis catch and the last-ball wicket were two one of the turning points, the major one was provided by the 23-year-old quick bowler from Uttar Pradesh, Mohsin. Making an impression as a left-arm pacer in his first season of IPL, Mohsin took a wicket in each of his first two overs, giving away only six runs in them.

Off the third delivery, he bowled an inswinger to left-handed KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer, who attempted to drive and the resultant inside edge went to the right of wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who took a brilliant catch, diving to his right for a one-handed catch. While Lewis dived to his left for the catch in the last over, De Kock dived to his right, his unnatural side.

Mohsin also consumed KKR debutant Abhijeet Tomar, who replaced the injured Ajinkya Rahane in the side. Tomar was not at all confident in his stay in the middle. His overambitious shot in working Mohsin on the on side went off the toe of the bat and lobbed to mid-on region, where KL Rahul ran in to complete the catch.

Mohsin was rested for a while and easy runs were leaked as Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer and Sam Billings went hammer and tongs against Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder and even leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Rahul brought Mohsin back into the attack in the 13th in which he gave away only two runs when Iyer and Billings were in the middle of their 40-ball 66-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Mohsin came back for his last in the 17th over when KKR, still in the hunt, needed 67 off the final four overs. In his fourth over, Mohsin dismissed the dangerous Andre Russell, who in his typical slam-bang approach, went after him and was caught at the long-off boundary by Deepak Hooda.

It was thought that Russell’s dismissal was the end of KKR’s chances, until Rinku did a near turnaround. He showed that 210 was achievable. Even LSG knew it as they themselves chased successfully a target of 211 earlier in the league against Chennai Super Kings to win off the last over at Brabourne Stadium in only their second match. Just that, on Wednesday, in their last match, LSG held on as KKR fell two runs short.





