    IPL 2022| DC players forced into isolation after net bowler tests positive for COVID-19

    "One net bowler tested positive today morning in test. Players have been asked to stay in rooms," IPL sources said hours ahead of their Sunday's match against Chennai Super Kings.

    PTI
    May 08, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST
    Delhi Capitals (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

    Delhi Capitals players were once again forced into isolation in the ongoing IPL-15 after a net bowler of the franchise tested positive for COVID-19. "One net bowler tested positive today morning in test. Players have been asked to stay in rooms," IPL sources said hours ahead of their Sunday's match against Chennai Super Kings.

    Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play against CSK in the day's second match, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Sources said a fresh round of testing took place on Sunday morning with all members of the contingent confined to their rooms.

    It is the second time during the IPL 2022 that the Delhi team has been forced into isolation. Earlier in the season, six members of the franchise including physio Patrick Farhart, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, keeper-batter Tim Seifert and three other non-playing members had tested positive for the virus.

    The Capitals' matches against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, originally scheduled to be played in Pune, were also moved to Mumbai. As per the IPL protocol, Delhi Capitals will have to undergo another round of testing and till then all members will have to be isolated in their rooms.



    PTI
    first published: May 8, 2022 01:26 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.