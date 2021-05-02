IPL 2021 | RR vs SRH: Dream Team picks for the match

It is desperate times for both Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Both teams have been languishing at the bottom of the table. RR have one more win than SRH, but they too have plenty of concerns to ponder over. Batting collapses, incapability to keep the run rate up and disciplined bowling at the death are concerns plaguing both teams.

SRH have already taken drastic measures - replacing Warner with Williamson as the captain being the most profound one. RR also face a serious issue of not keeping the momentum up when batting at the death, with Shivam Dube being the most notable culprit. A rejig of the batting order would be on the cards as both teams will have to change their strategies if they are to have any hope of making the playoffs.

RR vs SRH Dream Team picks:

Wicket-keepers: Bairstow (C), Buttler, Samson

Bastmen: Warner (VC), K Jadhav, Miller

All-rounder: V Shankar, S Dube

Bowlers: S Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sakariya

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.