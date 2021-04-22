IPL 2021 | RCB vs RR: Dream 11 Fantasy Team pick for the match

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction RCB vs RR: The RCB are in unfamiliar territory. They have now posted three wins on the trot, a feat they have never achieved in the history of the IPL. Their big names have come to the rescue in every game and their bowling department looks formidable. Rajasthan on the other hand are a deadly team on their day, but are just falling short of the finish line. They have had close games and the Sanju Samson-led side will be looking to turn things around this time.

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and will be played at the Wankhede. The pitch is set to to do what it has always done – aid the batsmen. With some power-hitters on both sides, it will most likely lead to another high scoring encounter. Keeping that in mind, here is our Dream 11 Fantasy Team pick:

Dream 11 Fantasy Team

Wicket Keepers: AB de Villiers (C), Buttler, Samson (VC)

Batsmen: Kohli, Patidar, Padikkal

All-Rounder: Morris

Bowlers: H Patel, M Rahman, Jamieson, Sakariya

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.