MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsCricketIPL 2021

IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR Live Scores: Both teams chasing much needed win

PBKS vs RR Live. Both teams are placed in the bottom four and will need a win to keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive.

Moneycontrol News
September 21, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST

PBKS vs RR Live: It is a battle of two explosive top orders as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the table with both Punjab and Rajsthan on six points, although Rajasthan have played one game lesser. Catch all the live action here.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPL 2021 #PBKS vs RR
first published: Sep 21, 2021 06:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.