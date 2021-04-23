MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsCricketIPL 2021

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs MI: Dream 11 Fantasy Team pick

IPL 2021 | PBKS have lost three games on the trot and will be looking to halt Mumbai who are back to winning ways

Moneycontrol News
April 23, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction PBKS vs MI: Defending champions Mumbai take on Punjab at the Chepauk. Rohit Sharma will be looking to build on his team’s two-match winning momentum. Punjab have had a rough start to the season. Since winning their opening fixture, the KL Rahul-led side have lost three games on the run.  

 

Chepauk has traditionally been a slow pitch. Mumbai with their arsenal of bowlers will look to capitalise on this. For Punjab, their overseas players have not yet justified the heavy price tags. With batting collapse a worry, PBKS will need their big names to turn up today if they are to have any chance of beating Mumbai.

 

Dream11 Fantasy Team

Close

Related stories

Wicket Keepers: KL Rahul (C)

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Gayle, S Yadav (VC)

All Rounders: Hooda, Allen, K Pandya

Bowlers: Boult Bumrah, Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

dream-eleven-PK-vs-MI

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #IPL 2021 #PBKS vs MI
first published: Apr 23, 2021 01:53 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.