IPL 2021 | PBKS vs MI: Dream 11 Fantasy Team pick

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction PBKS vs MI: Defending champions Mumbai take on Punjab at the Chepauk. Rohit Sharma will be looking to build on his team’s two-match winning momentum. Punjab have had a rough start to the season. Since winning their opening fixture, the KL Rahul-led side have lost three games on the run.

Chepauk has traditionally been a slow pitch. Mumbai with their arsenal of bowlers will look to capitalise on this. For Punjab, their overseas players have not yet justified the heavy price tags. With batting collapse a worry, PBKS will need their big names to turn up today if they are to have any chance of beating Mumbai.

Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicket Keepers: KL Rahul (C)

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Gayle, S Yadav (VC)

All Rounders: Hooda, Allen, K Pandya

Bowlers: Boult Bumrah, Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.

