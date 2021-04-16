MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs CSK: Dream 11 fantasy team pick for the match

CSK eyeing their first win of the season while PBKS will have the top position on the table in their sights

Moneycontrol News
April 16, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST

Dream 11 Fantasy Team Prediction PBKS vs CSK: It is match day No 8 in this edition of the IPL. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chennai will look to register their first win of the season while a win for PBKS will take them to the top spot on the points table.

Both teams have faced each other 23 times with Chennai winning 14 of them. But the Dhoni-led team has had a slump in form after a horrid season in the previous edition of the IPL. 'Captain Cool' will have to play a major role if their to beat a strong PBKS side led by an in-form KL Rahul. With Gayle also finding his groove, it will be a tough ask for CSK to tame the Punjab top order. CSK are by no means a lighter side and pack some heavyweights in their lineup, but will need to fire on all cylinders if they are to register their first win of the season.

Probable Playing XIs

PBKS Squad: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C & WK), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

PBKS vs CSK Dream 11 Fantasy Team Pick

Wicket Keepers: KL Rahul (Vice Captain), N Pooran

Batsmen: S Raina, C Gayle (Captain), M Agarwal

All-Rounders: R Jadeja, M Ali, S Curran

Bowlers: D Bravo, M Shami, A Singh

dream eleven CSK vs PK R

 

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here
TAGS: #CSK vs PBKS #IPL 2021
first published: Apr 16, 2021 11:06 am

