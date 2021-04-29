IPL 2021 | MI vs RR Dream Team pick for the match

MI vs RR Dream Team: Mumbai and Rajasthan face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both teams have been struggling to find their groove so far in this edition of the IPL. Both MI and RR have just four points on the table from their opening five matches. Mumbai are placed fourth because of their superior run rate while RR is languishing at number seven on the table.

The last five times that the two faced each other, RR have won four of them. Mumbai has some big hitters in the squad, but their run rate of 7.45 in the death overs is the worst for any team this season and their worst in their history in the IPL. RR on the other hand have the worst death-overs economy rate of 11.51 from the opening five matches. That will be something Samson will have to figure out if they are to keep Mumbai in check as the pitch will aid batsmen.

MI vs RR Dream Team Prediction

Wicket Keepers: Buttler (C), I Kishan

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Miller, S Yadav

All-Rounders: Tewatia, Morris

Bowlers: Unadkat, Boult, Chahar, Sakariya