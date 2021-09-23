IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR Live: Team news, score updates, Dream 11 Team prediction, all details here

KKR openers' made a solid start by making 82 runs partnership for 1st wicket. (Image: IPL)

MI vs KKR Live: Mumbai look to put their loss to CSK behind them as they take on the KKR who have the winning momentum with them. MI are still in the top four, but a loss to KKR could se them lose their place to their avengers. They need their big guns to fire tonight to keep their top four dream alive.

KKR have not had the best of starts in this edition of the IPL, with only three wins from eight matches so far. But they posted an emphatic win against RCB in their previous match which would be a huge morale boost for them. Their top order have started firing again. The MI top order on the other hand struggled in their match against CSK.