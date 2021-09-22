IPL 2021 DC vs SRH Live: SRH chasing much needed win while DC look to go top of the table

DC vs SRH Live: Delhi Capitals take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high octane clash with both sides boasting some explosive names. There was some uncertainty over whether the match would take place after T Natarajan tested positive for Covid. But the match is still going ahead as per schedule.

DC are in second position with 12 points while the Sunrisers are at the bottom of the pit with just one win so far. They will need a near perfect finish in their remaining fixtures to have any chance of making it to the play-offs. For DC, they will need to keep their winning momentum to keep their net run rate up to finish in the top two. For DC the good news is that their former captain Shreyas Iyer is back, but won't be captaining the team yet. Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the team.

DC vs SRH | Where to watch?

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD

Live Stream: Hotstar