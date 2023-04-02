Fielding was really sloppy, bowlers gave away far too many sixes: DC coach Ponting

Delhi Capitals chief coach Ricky Pointing expressed his extreme displeasure with the "really sloppy” fielding and poor execution by his bowlers in the team’s 50-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match here.

Delhi Capitals bowlers gave away 16 sixes and spilled the catch of LSG opener Kyle Mayers, as the team, led by David Warner, had a disappointing start to their 2023 season. Mayers’ 73 off 38 balls studded with seven sixes was the cornerstone of LSG’s massive 193 for six. Player of the Match Mark Wood then bowled a fiery spell, returning figures of 5/14, as DC were restricted to 143 for nine. Ponting, the former Australian skipper, added LSG scored more runs than he expected, chiefly because of the profligacy of his bowlers.

"To be totally honest, I think they (LSG) got more runs than we probably expected. Our fielding after the first four overs was really soppy, a couple of chances went down, misfields,” said Ponting in the post-match press conference.

"One of the chances that went down was (that of) Mayers. He went on a run after that, which put us behind in the game a little bit,” conceded Ponting. ”The thing with giving chances in IPL cricket, giving very good players a second opportunity (can be catastrophic). And he (Mayers) cashed in pretty much from that moment. He hit everything on the middle. He attacked our spin, which he played really well.

"So that's just a good lesson for us. We know we have to be really sharp in the field. We can't afford to put chances down and, if you do, you have to expect that they (opposition) are gonna make you pay." The Australian legend said giving away 16 maximums is something that does peg a team back, from where it is difficult to bounce back. "I think we conceded 16 sixes in our bowling innings. So, that goes to show they (DC bowlers) were a fair bit off with the execution of their bowling. I think whenever you are giving away 16 sixes and there were only five fours, it is quite remarkable." "So whenever you are giving that many, it's going to be hard to drag yourself back into the game," he added.

Right knee injury may cut short Williamson's IPL stint The coach also said that it wasn’t a 190-plus wicket and batting second, his team was still well placed to chase down the target, given the dew factor. But Wood’s fast and furious bowling put paid to their hopes. "Looking at the wicket, I don't think it was a 190-plus wicket. There was a lot of dew there. If anything, it was probably better for us to bat second. There are a few reasons why we lost this game and we will address those and hopefully improve for our next one,” said Ponting. "Wood was outstanding. He bowled the way we thought he’d bowl. We knew he would run in and bowl fast, attack the stumps and use his bouncers. That’s what he did. He used his bouncers really well and he is a world-class fast bowler. ”I think, as this tournament goes on, and if he stays fit, you’ll see him bowl some really fast spells,” added Ponting.

