Fielding was really sloppy, bowlers gave away far too many sixes: DC coach Ponting

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

The coach also said that it wasn’t a 190-plus wicket and batting second, his team was still well placed to chase down the target, given the dew factor. But Wood’s fast and furious bowling put paid to their hopes.

Delhi Capitals bowlers gave away 16 sixes and spilled the catch of LSG opener Kyle Mayers, as the team, led by David Warner, had a disappointing start to their 2023 season. Mayers’ 73 off 38 balls studded with seven sixes was the cornerstone of LSG’s massive 193 for six. Player of the Match Mark Wood then bowled a fiery spell, returning figures of 5/14, as DC were restricted to 143 for nine. Ponting, the former Australian skipper, added LSG scored more runs than he expected, chiefly because of the profligacy of his bowlers.

"To be totally honest, I think they (LSG) got more runs than we probably expected. Our fielding after the first four overs was really soppy, a couple of chances went down, misfields,” said Ponting in the post-match press conference.

"One of the chances that went down was (that of) Mayers. He went on a run after that, which put us behind in the game a little bit,” conceded Ponting. ”The thing with giving chances in IPL cricket, giving very good players a second opportunity (can be catastrophic). And he (Mayers) cashed in pretty much from that moment. He hit everything on the middle. He attacked our spin, which he played really well.