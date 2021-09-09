cricket BCCI to get richer by Rs 5,000 crore in 2022 IPL 2022 will see two new teams enter the competition taking the total number to ten. The new additions will make the BCCI richer by about Rs 5,000 crore. The last time over 8 teams played in the IPL was in 2011 when the Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Pune Warriors were added to the original 8. The new successful bidders will own the franchises for perpetuity.