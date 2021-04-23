MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 | Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 6,000 IPL runs

IPL 2021 | India skipper Kohli reached the milestone in 196 matches and leads the list ahead of Chennai's Suresh Raina (5,448 runs), Delhi's Shikhar Dhawan (5,428), Hyderabad's David Warner (5,384) and Mumbai's Rohit Sharma (5,368).

Reuters
April 23, 2021 / 06:08 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli became the first batsman to score 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India skipper Kohli reached the milestone in 196 matches and leads the list ahead of Chennai's Suresh Raina (5,448 runs), Delhi's Shikhar Dhawan (5,428), Hyderabad's David Warner (5,384) and Mumbai's Rohit Sharma (5,368).

Read | RCB vs RR: Devdutt Padikkal steals thunder from captain Virat Kohli in emphatic 10-wicket win for Bangalore

Kohli's unbeaten knock of 72 was eclipsed by 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, who smashed 101 off 52 balls in a 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals to become the youngest batsman to score a century during an IPL chase.

"I had the best seat in the house," Kohli said after Padikkal smashed six sixes and 11 fours. "You can't always be the guy going dominant... Tonight my role was different and I wanted to hang in there."

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #RCB #Sports #Virat Kohli
first published: Apr 23, 2021 07:36 am

