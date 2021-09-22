MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsCricket

IPL 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tests positive for COVID-19; match as per schedule

According to a press release by Indian Premier League, the medical team has identified six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation.

Moneycontrol News
September 22, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
Source: Twitter/Sunriser Hyderabad

Source: Twitter/Sunriser Hyderabad


Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan on September 22 tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the scheduled match between DC and SRH. He is currently asymptomatic.

The medical team has identified six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation, says a release by Indian Premier League.


The players are Vijay Shankar (Player), Vijay Kumar (Team Manager), Shyam Sundar J (Physiotherapist), Anjana Vannan (Doctor), Tushar Khedkar (Logistics Manager) and Periyasamy Ganesan (Net Bowler).

It further said that tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai as the rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests and tested negative for COVID-19.

As per the IPL's Standard Operating Procedure, Natarajan will now have to isolate for 10 days and test negative twice before being allowed back into the bubble.

The development is a major blow to SRH, who could not avail his services in the first leg due to injury. The 30-year-old Natarajan has 20 IPL wickets from 24 matches that he has played.

IPL’s 14th season resumed on Sunday after it was suspended in May when four cricketers tested positive for COVID.

Even at that time, SRH was affected when senior wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive.

(With PTI inputs)
first published: Sep 22, 2021 03:49 pm

