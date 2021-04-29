MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

trends

IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH | Player of the match: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings marked their return to the top of the table after registering a comfortable victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing 172, CSK openers continued their rich form and got off to a flying start, being in control of the proceedings right from the beginning.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.