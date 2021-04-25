MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 | RR vs KKR: Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets for second win of season

IPL 2021 | RR vs KKR: It was the second win of the season for the Rajasthan Royals from five matches. Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to get just one win under their belt so far.

PTI
April 25, 2021 / 06:58 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson during an IPL match in 2020 (Image: BCCI, IPL)

Chasing a modest 134, Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, in Mumbai on April 24.

It is second win of the season for the Royals from five matches while KKR have managed to get just one win under their belt, thus far.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored for KKR with his 36-run knock while others struggled against Royals' pacers. Skipper Sanju Samson (42) played a responsible unbeaten knock after South African all-rounder Chris Morris (4/23) took four wickets for Royals.

Scores: 

Kolkata Knight Riders: 133 for 9 in 20 overs. (R Tripathi 36, D Karthik 25; C Morris 4/23).

Rajasthan Royals: 134 for 4 in 18.5 overs. (S Samson 42 not out, D Miller 24 not out; V Charavarthy 2/32).

TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #KKR #Rajasthan Royals #Sports
