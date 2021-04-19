MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR | Player of the match: AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore won their third consecutive match of the season. This is the first time that Bangalore have won their first three matches. Electing to bat first, RCB were 9-2 before Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers set the stage on fire. KKR were unable to keep up the run rate and lost by 38 runs.

