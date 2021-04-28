MARKET NEWS

English
IPL 2021 DC vs RCB | Player of the match: AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to the top of the points' table after they held their nerves to pull off a one-run victory over Delhi Capitals in Match 22 of IPL 2021. AB de Villiers scored a match-winning unbeaten 75 that powered RCB to a competitive total before the bowlers defended the target in a final-over thriller.

