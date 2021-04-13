IPL 2021 | Arjun Tendulkar's 'privileged' upbringing unlikely to get him preferential treatment

Arjun Tendulkar (left) speaks with Australia's Aaron Finch during an ICC Cricket World Cup training session at the Lord's Cricket Ground, London in 2019 (Image: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs)

“Just because he is Sachin’s son, please don’t focus too much of your camera on him,” former South African captain Shaun Pollock admonished our cameraman on a cloudy afternoon in April 2009 in Durban.

Of course, it was difficult to resist the temptation when a 10-year-old Arjun Tendulkar was bowling in the nets with the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad in the second edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In fact, we even went up to Sachin Tendulkar to seek his permission to interview his son as it was the ‘big breaking news’ of that time.

Sachin politely declined the request and in fact urged that “Arjun should be left alone as he was just a normal kid and should not be scrutinized by the media from such an early stage”.

Since then, this writer never chased Arjun but over the last decade it was impossible for Tendulkar’s son to escape the attention and the obsession of the national media.

From making it to the Mumbai Under-19 team in 2017 to India’s Under-19 squad in 2018, Arjun was gradually coming into the national reckoning. When he made his debut for Mumbai (domestic team) in the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy in January this year, there was a sense of inevitability regarding his much awaited IPL contract.

“Arjun’s passion is same like Sachin has for cricket and that is the only thing we can compare with his father. Otherwise, both are completely different type of players and individuals. He should get to play in at least a couple of games this season,” said former Indian pacer Subroto Banerjee, who is a close friend of Sachin and was Arjun’s first official coach during his formative years.

“No comparison with Sachin can be made since he was a very very special cricketer at that age. He used to score big hundreds and double hundreds while Arjun is a fast bowler,” said former Mumbai Indians’ coach Lalchand Rajput, who has seen the journey of young Tendulkar and his son Arjun from closest quarters.

Rajput’s son Akhil also plays first class cricket and is completely aware of this father-son comparison a young player has to go through. However, Rajput believes that Arjun will feel at home in the MI dressing room. “The good thing for Arjun is that he is familiar with the Mumbai Indians set-up. He has been bowling in the Mumbai nets for last so many years so he won’t be over-awed with the atmosphere of the IPL. It is like a familiar place for him,” Rajput said, speaking over the phone from Zimbabwe.

Arjun was the last player to be picked during the IPL auction in February. Unsurprisingly, his name was trending on social media that day. While that obviously had more to do with his surname, MI were convinced that Arjun’s time had come. “We’ve looked at it purely on a skill basis,” head coach Mahela Jayawardene said after the auction. “I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But, luckily, he's a bowler, not a batsman,” Jayawardene added.

Over the years, Sachin has guided MI captain Rohit Sharma during some of his toughest phases of his career and Zaheer Khan has always spoken highly about the guidance and mentoring he received from the ‘Master Blaster’. Now, it is Arjun’s turn to learn from Sharma and Khan in the MI dressing room.

“He will learn the ropes; he will evolve. He’s still young, a very focused young man. We have to give him time and hopefully not put a lot of pressure on him either. Just let him evolve and work his way up, and that's what we are there to help him to do,” Khan said after Arjun’s selection.

Banerjee recounted an interesting story from 2015 related to Arjun. There was an exhibition match in England where some of the biggest names like Brian Lara, Shane Warne and Wasim Akram were playing. Arjun persuaded his father to give him an opportunity in that match. “He wasn’t overawed with the big names and hit Warne for two sixes as a 16-year-old and scored a fifty. He also got Lara’s wicket. Even though that was an exhibition match, the way he approached the game spoke volumes about his amazing mindset,” Banerjee recalled.

Of course, it won’t be as easy as an exhibition game for Arjun as and there are no easy or entry-level games for any player since stakes are so high in each IPL game. Arjun perhaps knows that the toughest part of his journey now begins from IPL 2021. “We are looking at things under a very simple lens – it's just a youngster coming in the side, he has to prove himself, he has to show all the coaching staff and the think tank of the team that he's got the goods to belong there,” Khan had said.

Arjun may have had a 'privileged' cricketing upbringing but he is unlikely to get any preferential treatment when he fights for a place either in the IPL or the Mumbai team.