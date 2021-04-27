MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR | Player of the match: Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders registered their second victory of the season, as they beat the Punjab Kings in Match 21 of IPL 2021 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on April 26. A captain’s knock (47 not out) from Eoin Morgan and a crucial 41 by Rahul Tripathi helped KKR chase the target with three overs to spare after their bowlers restricted PBKS to 123/9.

