IPL 2021 | PBKS vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders ends four-match losing streak by beating Punjab

Kolkata Knight Riders' Eoin Morgan during an IPL match against the Punjab Kings in 2020. (Image: IPL, BCCI)

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) carved out a convincing five-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) to end their four-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 26.

After losing successive games at Mumbai and Chennai, Kolkata's move to Ahmedabad saw them produce a dominant display and jump to fifth with a second win in six games.

Punjab was strangled for 123-9 against the pace and spin of Kolkata, led by Prasidh Krishnas 3-30 and pairs from Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins.

Captain Eoin Morgan finally came good with the bat with his best score of the season, an unbeaten 47, as Kolkata raced to 126-5 with more than three overs to spare.

"We have worked incredibly hard but didn't perform as well as we would have liked," Morgan said. "Today, our performance was really impressive, especially from our bowlers, and the way we started and kept the pressure throughout."

The early four-over spell of Shivam Mavi, 1-13, didn't allow Punjab to get away. The fast bowler conceded just one boundary and got the key wicket of Chris Gayle, who was caught behind off the first delivery he faced.

Mayank Agarwal (31) and Nicholas Pooran (19) couldn't capitalize on good starts, falling to the guile of Narine and Varun Chakarvarthy respectively.

Chris Jordan hit three sixes in the last two overs, his quickfire 30 off 18 balls lifting Punjab's total past 100 before he was clean bowled by Krishna in the last over.

Kolkata's batting problems up front continued as Punjab took three wickets in the first three overs and reduced it to 3-17.

But Morgan and Rahul Tripathi, 41, combined for 66 to ensure victory. Tripathi survived a close run-out off a direct throw from Gayle and hit seven boundaries. Morgans 40-ball knock included four boundaries and two sixes.

Although Kolkata lost Tripathi in the 11th over and Andre Russell was run out for 10 in the 15th over, Dinesh Karthik closed the match with two boundaries against fast bowler Arshdeep Singh.

"It was expected that the pitch was difficult to assess at a new venue when youre batting first," Punjab skipper KL Rahul said. "We should have adapted quickly, but we couldn't do that."