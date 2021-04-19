eye-on-india IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS | Player of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan It was a run-fest at the Wankhede. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave Punjab a blazing start, scoring half-centuries. Chasing a tall target of 196, Delhi got off to a flier. A blitzkrieg from Shikhar Dhawan saw them chase the target down with 10 balls to spare.