IPL 2021 PBKS vs CSK | Player of the match: Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings crushed Punjab Kings with a six-wicket win. It was another night for the bowlers as Deepak Chahar picked up four wickets. The Super Kings finished the game with 26 balls to spare and six wickets in hand.

