IPL 2021 | Kane Williamson replaces David Warner as SRH captain for remaining matches

SRH also said that the management has decided to change the overseas combination for their next match against Rajasthan Royals on May 2.

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kane Williamson during an IPL 2021 match (Image: BCCI, IPL)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) announced on May 1 that Kane Williamson will replace David Warner as the captain for the remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League season (IPL).

In a tweet, SRH also said that the management had decided to change the team's overseas combination for their match against Rajasthan Royals on May 2.

"This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of year. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field," the Hyderabad-based franchise said.

Warner had captained the side between 2015 and 2017 and then again from 2020. Williamson has previously led the team in 2018 and 2019.

Having secured just one win in six matches so far this season, SRH are currently at the bottom of the points table. The team will play at least eight more matches in the leagues stage.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #Kane Williamson #Sports #SRH
first published: May 1, 2021 04:27 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.