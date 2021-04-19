MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 | DC vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan powers Delhi Capitals to 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings

IPL 2021 | DC vs PBKS: Delhi Capitals chased the 196-run target comfortably in 18.2 overs with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 92 off 49 balls.

April 19, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST
Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan during his 92-run knock against PBKS on April 18. (Image: IPL, BCCI)

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 18.

Mayank Agarwal top-scored for Punjab with 69 off 36 balls while his opening partner and skipper KL Rahul made 61 off 51 balls, taking them to 195 for four.

DC's Chris Woakes, Lukman Meriwala, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan picked up one wicket each.

In response, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals chased down the target comfortably in 18.2 overs with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 92 off 49 balls. Prithvi Shaw scored a 17-ball 32 and Marcus Stoinis played a cameo by scoring 27 runs in 13 balls. PBKS' Jhye Richardson picked up two wickets.

Scores:

Close

Punjab Kings: 195/4 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 69, K L Rahul 61)

Delhi Capitals 198/4 in 18.2 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 92; Jhye Richardson 2/41)

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here
TAGS: #cricket #DC #Delhi Capitals #IPL #IPL 2021 #PBKS #Sports
first published: Apr 19, 2021 07:22 am

