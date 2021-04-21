MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 | DC vs MI: Amit Mishra's 4 wickets earn Delhi Capitals win over Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021 | DC vs MI: Amit Mishra snared four wickets as Delhi Capitals produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Mumbai Indians to a below-par 137 for nine after deciding to bat first.

PTI
April 21, 2021 / 07:02 AM IST
Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra during the IPL 2021 match against the Mumbai Indians (Image: IPL, BCCI)

The Delhi Capitals (DC) notched up a six-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in a low-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Chennai on April 20.

Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra snared four wickets as Delhi produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Mumbai to a below-par 137 for nine after deciding to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chasing the total, Shikhar Dhawan scored a 42-ball 45 and added 53 runs with Steve Smith (33) for the second wicket. Once they back in the hut, Lalit Yadav (22) and Shimron Hetmyer (14) held their nerves to take DC home in 19.1 overs.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma (44), Ishant Kishan (26), Suryakumar Yadav (24) and Jayant Yadav (23) were the main contributors for MI, who couldn't recover from a middle-order collapse after being 67 for 2 in seven overs at one stage.

For DC, Mishra emerged as the most successful bowler and he was ably supported by Avesh Khan (2/15), Lalit Yadav (1/17), Marcus Stoinis (1/20) and Kagiso Rabada (1/25).

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 137/9 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 44; Amit Mishra 4/24).

Delhi Capitals: 138 for 4 in 19.1 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 45; Jayant yadav 1/25).

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage of IPL 2021 here
