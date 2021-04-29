MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 | DC vs KKR: Dream Team picks for the match

Delhi will be looking to steady their position on the table while KKR are looking to redeem themselves after a poor start in this IPL season

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST

Dream Team Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Two teams who have had contradictory fortunes face each other at the Motera Stadium. Pant's DC have won four games out of six while KKR have lost four out of the six games they have played.

The absence of Shreyas Iyer hasn't dented DC's chances so far. They have had two cliffhangers so far, and will be looking to keep things tight against KKR. The performance of their openers have been a huge part of both teams' success. For DC, Dhawan and Shaw have been in sublime form and have contributed to their wins so far this season. Rana and Gill on the other hand have had a torrid season so far and their results reflect that. KKR's middle order has struggled too, with only Russell and Cummins showing any spark yet. For DC, Smith hasn't had the best of starts and Rabada too has not been able to replicate his wicket-taking prowess from the previous edition, in this season

 

Dream Team Fantasy picks:

Wicket-keeper: Pant

Batsmen: Dhawan, Rana, Tripathi, Shaw, Gill (C)

All-rounders: Narine, Patel

Bowlers: I Sharma, A Mishra, Cummins (VC)

dream eleven DC vs KKR (2)

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #DC #IPL #IPL 2021 #KKR #Sports
first published: Apr 29, 2021 03:40 pm

