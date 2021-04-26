eye-on-india IPL 2021 CSK vs RCB | Player of the match: Ravindra Jadeja A spirited performance from the Chennai Super Kings ended the Royal Challengers Bangalore's four-match winning streak. Opting to bat first, CSK were on fire as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf Du Plessis set the pace. Harshal Patel's three wickets set the stage for Bangalore before CSK's Ravindra Jadeja took the game by storm.