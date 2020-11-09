IPL 2020 | 'Watch with your Friends' on Disney+ Hotstar is a live IPL Finals party with up to 5 friends

In the run-up to the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL), streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has rolled out a new feature called 'Watch with your Friends' that will allow you to set up a video call with your friends while watching the game.

The feature is exclusively limited to the IPL Finals, the company confirmed to NDTV Gadgets. However, since this feature has been rolled out, it is likely that it may be extended to other content on its platform in the near future.

How will it work?

Hit play on the live IPL Finals match between the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, and then click 'Start Video Call'. It is important to note that the feature only works when your device is in portrait mode. This means that you cannot watch the game in fullscreen on your device.

The room will allow up to five friends to be added. Once all the members are, a user is given two knobs within the feature: one to control the match commentary volume and the other to control the volume of the call.

Suppose you wouldn't like to have a video call, the feature also gives users the option to opt for an audio call instead, the report said.

While it is possible to achieve the same process via other video-sharing or video-calling apps in the market like Zoom or Google Meet, you would end up with synchronization problems which could be a hindrance while watching a live game.

However, with the Watch with your Friends feature, Disney+ Hotstar takes care of this element and syncs the game as well as your call all at once.

While currently there isn't any talk to extend the functionality to other content, it already gives users another feature called Groupwatch that allows users to watch something on the platform together.

"We understand that real magic of cricket comes alive in the company of family and friends, something that is difficult in these times of social distancing," Disney+ Hotstar Head and President Sunil Rayan said in a mailed statement to NDTV Gadgets. "Our product team took on this challenge, to provide users with a unique social-viewing experience, whilst ensuring the cricket watching experience remains seamless. ‘Watch with your friends' is an exciting new concept that replicates offline behaviour virtually, and will forever change the way fans experience cricket."