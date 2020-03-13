App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: IPL 2020 opening postponed from March 29 to April 15

BCCI secretary Jay Shah in his statement assured stakeholders and fans that the board is 'taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience.'

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Premier League (IPL) which was scheduled to begin from March 29 has been pushed back to April 15. A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) media release signed by its secretary Jay Shah reads, "BCCI has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation."

The 13th edition of the annual cricket festival was scheduled for a grand opening ceremony on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. However, it has been under the scanner ever since the Indian sports ministry issued an advisory on March 12 asking all national federations, including the BCCI to avoid large gatherings in sports events.

Later, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official also issued a statement putting the onus on the BCCI saying, "I think it is for the organizers to decide whether to go ahead with it or not. Our advice would be to not do it at this time but if they want to go ahead, it is their decision."

Shah's official statement assures that the cricket board is "concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience.

The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard."

On March 12, the BCCI also took the decision that the remaining two ODIs between India and South Africa should be played behind closed doors. The decision came after the first ODI which was open to the public was washed out at the HPCA stadium, Dharamsala.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2020

