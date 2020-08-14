172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-title-sponsorship-tata-sons-enters-race-eyes-first-major-association-with-bcci-5704991.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 08:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 title sponsorship: Tata Sons enters race, eyes first major association with BCCI

The sudden emergence of Tata Sons can be seen as an indication that the Board of Control for Cricket in India wants to associate with a company whose roots and credentials cannot be questioned, and Tata Sons fits the bill.

Soumalya Santikari
 
 
In a surprising development, Tata Sons has jumped into the IPL title sponsorship race by submitting a bid, sources told Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the title sponsor of this year's IPL  could be a company with no previous major association with the game as a lead sponsor.

The sudden emergence of Tata Sons can be seen as an indication that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants to associate with a company whose roots and credentials cannot be questioned, and Tata Sons fits the bill.

A Tata Sons spokesperson told Moneycontrol it has submitted an Expression of Interest.

Sources also told Moneycontrol that no particular arm of the salt-to-steel conglomerate will be sponsoring the tournament and the tournament may sport the traditional logo of the Tata group.

The other frontrunners — Unacademy, Patanjali, Byju's and  Dream11 — have also submitted bids.

After Vivo's exit as title sponsor of the popular T20 tournament last week and the current economic climate affecting the fortunes of India Inc, it was being speculated that the final bid amount would be in the range of Rs 250- 300 crore.

However, sources told Moneycontrol the BCCI may finally have to settle for a loss of not more than 15 percent for this year's IPL title sponsorship amount as the prospect of associating with one of the world's most popular sporting events even for a short period of time turned out to be an enticing prospect for many companies.

The Tata Group has a strong and old association with the Indian sports ecosystem. Many former cricketers, including the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Ravi Shastri and Dilip Vengsarkar, were employed by Tata Steel.

Tata Steel also owns a team in the Indian Super League and runs India's oldest football academy in Jamshedpur.

The BCCI will announce the name of the title sponsor for this season's IPL on August 18.

First Published on Aug 14, 2020 08:33 pm

