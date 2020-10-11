IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the afternoon game on October 11 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While both teams have had their struggles, SRH looks the better rounded side, and it may become a contest between the two captains.

SRH are currently fifth on the IPL points table with three wins from six games and a positive net run rate, while RR sit one above the bottom with two wins in six.

RR will be happy to welcome back Ben Stokes, the hard-hitting English batsman, who is coming out of quarantine. Combined with the success Jofra Archer has had against SRH captain David Warner, the team will fancy their chances to match their opponents' record. Stay tuned for live updates.

