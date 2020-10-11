172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-sunrisers-hyderabad-vs-rajasthan-royals-srh-vs-rr-david-warner-steve-smith-ben-stokes-rashid-khan-live-score-ball-by-ball-updates-5949191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

RR will be happy to welcome back Ben Stokes, the hard-hitting English batsman. SRH will rely on the ever consistent Rashid Khan to silence the inconsistent Rajasthan batting, which has relied on its top order. Follow for live updates.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the afternoon game on October 11 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While both teams have had their struggles, SRH looks the better rounded side, and it may become a contest between the two captains.

SRH are currently fifth on the IPL points table with three wins from six games and a positive net run rate, while RR sit one above the bottom with two wins in six.

RR will be happy to welcome back Ben Stokes, the hard-hitting English batsman, who is coming out of quarantine. Combined with the success Jofra Archer has had against SRH captain David Warner, the team will fancy their chances to match their opponents' record. Stay tuned for live updates.

Close

Follow our full coverage of IPL 2020 here.

First Published on Oct 11, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.