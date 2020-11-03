IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 3, in what would be the final group stage match for both sides in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

While MI have already qualified for the Playoffs, SRH need to win this match to make it to the next round.

Irrespective of the result, Mumbai will be taking on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 on November 5.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Our fantasy XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), David Warner, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

It remains unclear if MI’s Rohit Sharma has been cleared to play following an injury.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.