IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take in Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 8, in what will be the sixth match for both sides in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

David Warner-led SRH lost their first two matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before winning the next two against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They however lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their fifth match.

KL Rahul-led KXIP are currently on a losing streak. They lost their first match against DC in a Super Over before beating RCB. However, they lost their next three matches against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), MI and CSK.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan and Siddarth Kaul.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, M Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammad Shami.

Our fantasy XI: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner, KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson, Glenn Maxwell, Rashid Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, T Natarajan and Mohammed Shami.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.