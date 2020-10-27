IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 27, in what will be the 12th match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for both sides.

The two teams are currently separated by six points. DC are in the top four and need just one win to seal their Playoffs berth. SRH, on the other hand, need to win all their matches with decent margins to stay afloat.

However, David Warner’s SRH had beaten Shreyas Iyer-led DC by 15 runs in the first leg of their fixture earlier this season.

It remains unclear if SRH’s Kane Williamson has recovered from his injury. Thus, the team could go with Jason Holder.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Our fantasy XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.