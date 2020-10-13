172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-sunrisers-hyderabad-vs-chennai-super-kings-dream-11-fantasy-team-picks-for-the-match-5955411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Fantasy team picks for the match

IPL 2020: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad had beaten MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings by seven runs during the first leg of their fixture earlier this season.

Moneycontrol News
File image: BCCI, iplt20.com
File image: BCCI, iplt20.com

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13, in what will be the eighth match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for both the teams.

Both teams are in the bottom half of the points table. SRH and CSK have picked six and four points respectively from their seven matches so far. While a win tonight may not decisively change their position on the table, it could boost their morale as they move closer to the business end of the tournament.

David Warner-led SRH had defeated MS Dhoni’s CSK by seven runs during the first leg of their fixture earlier this season.

Close

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (Captain and WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Karn Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan.

Our fantasy XI: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner (Captain), Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Rashid Khan and Khaleel Ahmed.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.

First Published on Oct 13, 2020 07:55 am

