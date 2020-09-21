172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-sunrisers-hyderabad-srh-vs-royal-challengers-bangalore-rcb-live-score-and-commentary-5866361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH
    Royal Challengers BangaloreRCB
    Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    21 Sep, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Rajasthan Royals RR
    Chennai Super KingsCSK
    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    22 Sep, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Kolkata Knight Riders KKR
    Mumbai IndiansMI
    Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    23 Sep, 2020, 19:30 IST

Full schedule
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) live score and commentary

The two southern stalwarts face off for the 16th time in the IPL in a much anticipated game. It's shaping up to be a contest between RCB’s batting prowess and SRH’s bowling attack. Follow for live updates

Moneycontrol News
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) travelled to Bengaluru needing a win against bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to seal the final playoff berth. SRH made just one change with Yusuf Pathan replacing Abhishek Sharma. RCB made three changes with Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar and Shimron Hetmyer coming into the side. Virat Kohli won the Toss and opted to bowl. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) travelled to Bengaluru needing a win against bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to seal the final playoff berth. SRH made just one change with Yusuf Pathan replacing Abhishek Sharma. RCB made three changes with Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar and Shimron Hetmyer coming into the side. Virat Kohli won the Toss and opted to bowl. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

After a nail-biting finish and the match going to the Super Over on September 20, all eyes will be on the two southern stalwarts that face off against each other for the 16th time. The match will be fiercely fought between the mighty batting of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) versus the all-round bowling attack of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

SRH have a slight head-to-head edge and won the most important game between them - the 2016 IPL final. That year was when RCB captain Virat Kohli rampaged through opposing attacks. The core of the fearsome batting line-up remains with him and AB de Villiers. Stay tuned for live updates of the game.

Read: IPL 2020 | SRH vs RCB: Fantasy team picks for the match

Close
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 06:32 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.