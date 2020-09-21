IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) live score and commentary

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) travelled to Bengaluru needing a win against bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to seal the final playoff berth. SRH made just one change with Yusuf Pathan replacing Abhishek Sharma. RCB made three changes with Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar and Shimron Hetmyer coming into the side. Virat Kohli won the Toss and opted to bowl. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

After a nail-biting finish and the match going to the Super Over on September 20, all eyes will be on the two southern stalwarts that face off against each other for the 16th time. The match will be fiercely fought between the mighty batting of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) versus the all-round bowling attack of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

SRH have a slight head-to-head edge and won the most important game between them - the 2016 IPL final. That year was when RCB captain Virat Kohli rampaged through opposing attacks. The core of the fearsome batting line-up remains with him and AB de Villiers. Stay tuned for live updates of the game.

