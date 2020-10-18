IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) LIVE score and commentary

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18 in the first of the day’s two clashes of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Both SRH and KKR are coming off fresh loses, and while KKR is placed at the fourth spot at the points table, SRH are at the fifth.

In more ways than one, including problems in the bowling and the batting departments, the two teams - SRH led by David Warner and KKR by Eoin Morgan - look similar.

