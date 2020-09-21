IPL 2020 | SRH vs RCB: Fantasy team picks for the match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin their 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 21.

Virat Kohli-led RCB have failed to win a single IPL title so far despite also being an impressive team on paper. On the other hand, another promising outfit SRH had last won the IPL trophy in 2016.

David Warner-led SRH have an 8-6 lead over RCB when it comes to head-to-head contents. However, since 2018, both sides have won two matches each against the other.

RCB fans would be keenly watching Kohli for more than one season. He is 88 runs away from reaching the milestone of 5,500 IPL runs. SRH fans would be looking forward to another match-winning performance from their trusted Rashid Khan. His economy rate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is an astonishing 5.6.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Chris Morris, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini.

Our fantasy XI:

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Morris, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.