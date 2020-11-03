172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-srh-vs-mi-sunrisers-hyderabad-mumbai-indians-live-score-ball-by-ball-updates-6061181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

The bowling attacks -- one led by Jasprit Bumrah, the other by a resurgent Jason Holder -- could swing the tide in a game that is must-win for SRH. Follow for live updates.

Moneycontrol News

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final game of the group stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While MI have already sailed through to the playoffs, SRH need to secure a win to go through.

MI are top of the table with nine wins from 13 games and are set to play Delhi Capitals in the playoffs. Meanwhile, SRH have six wins from their 13 matches and a win here would push out Kolkata Knight Riders from the playoffs.

Captain David Warner is coming off a two-game win streak, and will be hoping his opposite number, Kieron Pollard, rests a few players in a deadball game for MI. Meanwhile, if Rashid Khan can continue his excellent form, he has the skill to weave a web and a win. Stay tuned for live updates.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

