IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final game of the group stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While MI have already sailed through to the playoffs, SRH need to secure a win to go through.

MI are top of the table with nine wins from 13 games and are set to play Delhi Capitals in the playoffs. Meanwhile, SRH have six wins from their 13 matches and a win here would push out Kolkata Knight Riders from the playoffs.

Captain David Warner is coming off a two-game win streak, and will be hoping his opposite number, Kieron Pollard, rests a few players in a deadball game for MI. Meanwhile, if Rashid Khan can continue his excellent form, he has the skill to weave a web and a win. Stay tuned for live updates.

