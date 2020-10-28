IPL 2020 SRH vs DC: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Warner-Saha-Rashid trio stuns Delhi Capitals

After a gap of 25 IPL matches, Kagiso Rabada failed to take a wicket in an IPL game. For the first time, tournament’s one of the most economical bowlers Axar Patel conceded 9 runs per over.

Two of the best bowlers of this IPL, Anrich Nortje and R Ashwin bowled 7 overs for 72 runs for just 2 wickets.

If one of the best bowling sides of IPL 2020 came face-to-face with its mortality, it was largely due to one man who had featured only once before this match in the current season.

Welcome to the world of India’s Test wicketkeeper batsman Wridhiman Saha. The SRH batsman missed his ton by 13 runs but his 45-ball stay at the crease which 12 fours and 2 sixes from his bat was a stunning assault.

“I got the opportunity for the second time this year and took my chances in the powerplay. Initially the ball was holding a bit but I took my chances,” said Saha after getting his Man of the Match award.

Opening partnership decided the fate of the match

Saha also shared a 107 runs(in 58 balls) opening partnership with skipper David Warner. “Incredible knock from Saha though and his strike-rate in the powerplay was incredible,” said Warner after the match.

Warner himself was no less destructive and celebrated his birthday with a 34-ball 66 which included 2 sixes and 8 fours. “I took a bit of responsibility at the top of the order, and take it to the bowlers. It’s tough to play orthodox cricket in these conditions, so I have to open up 360 degrees,” said the SRH skipper after the match in his interaction with the host broadcaster.

“We lost the game in the powerplay itself. Getting 70 runs in the first six overs was really commendable and the way they went after our bowlers was amazing,” conceded DC captain Shreyas Iyer after the match.

DC batting didn’t show any intent

Delhi Capitals somehow managed to avoid ignominy by showing some resistance in the death overs as on stage SRH looked like setting a target around 250. Of course, a target of 220 is always going to be a daunting one, and more so when a team loses its leading run getter (Shikhar Dhawan) in the very first over. At the end of second over, DC had lost Marcus Stoinis too for just 14.

The sorcerer from Afghanistan

The moment powerplay overs got over in came the sorcerer Rashid Khan. In his very first over, the Afghanistan leg-spinner got rid of Shimron Hetmyer and Ajinkya Rahane.

Khan went on to take one more wicket but it was his economy of 1.80 runs per over which was mind-boggling. Not too often you see such insane bowling stats of 4 overs - 7 runs and 3 wickets peppered with 17 dot balls.

“I focus on bowling dot balls and it helps me get wickets and also helps to take wickets at the other end. I just go with a clear mind,” said Khan who registered his best ever figures in IPL.

There have been half a dozen instances of bowlers conceding just 6 runs in four overs but not getting more than a wicket. In terms of more wickets and least runs, this was arguably the greatest spell of bowling.

A defeat was not entirely surprising for DC but it was their complete surrender and a loss margin of 88 runs. The fact that none of the Delhi batsmen could get past 36 (highest score by Rishabh Pant) was a story of capitulation.

The massive win has given a fresh lease of life to an inconsistent Hyderabad team while the third consecutive defeat has raised some doubt over a top-two finish for the Capitals.

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)