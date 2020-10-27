172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-srh-vs-dc-sunrisers-hyderabad-vs-delhi-capitals-david-warner-shreyas-iyer-live-score-ball-by-ball-updates-6023621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
  • Mumbai Indians MI
    Royal Challengers BangaloreRCB
    Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    28 Oct, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Chennai Super Kings CSK
    Kolkata Knight RidersKKR
    Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    29 Oct, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Kings XI Punjab KXIP
    Rajasthan RoyalsRR
    Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    30 Oct, 2020, 19:30 IST

Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Shikhar Dhawan has been in great form for DC, and has carried games from the top of the order by himself. The SRH opening duo cannot be discounted either. Follow for live updates.

Moneycontrol News
SRH opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got their team off to a good start with a 72-run partnership off 60 balls. The partnership was finally broken in the 10th over by Keemo Paul who got Bairstow caught out at long-off by Kagiso Rabada. Bairstow returned with 41 off 31 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) face off in one of the pivotal games for both teams as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 enters the business end of the group stage. While DC can secure their playoffs berth with a win, it is a question of survival for SRH.

DC are second from the top at seven wins in 11 games. SRH are on the other end of the spectrum, with only wins in their 11 matches.

Read: IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: Fantasy team picks for the match

Shikhar Dhawan has been in great form for DC, and has carried games from the top of the order by himself. However, when he fails, the rest of the lineup has been inconsistent in stepping up the last few games. The bowling unit led by Kagiso Rabada and spin duo R Ashwin and Axar Patel remains a force to be feared.

Jonny Bairstow and captain David Warner can start the fireworks on the other end, though the two are due for a long partnership. The middle-order has shown it can be depended upon somewhat in the previous few games, but there is a lot of pressure on leggie Rashid Khan to turn the match out of DC's hands. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our live IPL 2020 coverage here.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:36 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

