IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

SRH opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got their team off to a good start with a 72-run partnership off 60 balls. The partnership was finally broken in the 10th over by Keemo Paul who got Bairstow caught out at long-off by Kagiso Rabada. Bairstow returned with 41 off 31 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) face off in one of the pivotal games for both teams as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 enters the business end of the group stage. While DC can secure their playoffs berth with a win, it is a question of survival for SRH.

DC are second from the top at seven wins in 11 games. SRH are on the other end of the spectrum, with only wins in their 11 matches.

Shikhar Dhawan has been in great form for DC, and has carried games from the top of the order by himself. However, when he fails, the rest of the lineup has been inconsistent in stepping up the last few games. The bowling unit led by Kagiso Rabada and spin duo R Ashwin and Axar Patel remains a force to be feared.

Jonny Bairstow and captain David Warner can start the fireworks on the other end, though the two are due for a long partnership. The middle-order has shown it can be depended upon somewhat in the previous few games, but there is a lot of pressure on leggie Rashid Khan to turn the match out of DC's hands. Stay tuned for live updates.

