Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Both Jonny Bairstow and captain David Warner have single-handedly won games for their side. Meanwhile, 'Dad's Army' have dropped five games while chasing and will look to round the corner with a win. Follow for live updates.

Moneycontrol News

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first reverse match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The teams last faced each other on October 2 with SRH coming out on top. CSK will look to revive their fortunes halfway into their struggling campaign.

CSK occupy the seventh spot on the IPL points table, with two wins from seven games. SRH sit fifth with three wins in seven games, and Chennai would match their record with a win.

Read: IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Fantasy team picks for the match

SRH has been calling upon its beefy top-order for all the runs, and the two openers have delivered. Both Jonny Bairstow and captain David Warner have single-handedly won games for their side, and spinner Rashid Khan has been both stingy and effective.

On the other hand, the aging CSK line up is now being called 'Dad's Army' on social media platforms. Traditionally excellent run-chasers anchored by Captain Cool MS Dhoni, all of the team's losses this year have come while batting second. The bowling attack has been the one saving grace, with Deepak Chahar evolving into a legitimate pace spearhead. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our full coverage of IPL 2020 here.

First Published on Oct 13, 2020 06:30 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

