IPL 2020: Sponsorship deals help Delhi Capitals match 2019 revenues

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals is confident of a successful league in terms of business this year.

The team, which had a valuation of $53 million, has said early signs are indicating an even more successful 2020 as the team’s jersey branding assets have acquired equal or higher value than in 2019.

In fact, Delhi Capitals has announced that the team has already matched its 2019 revenues, owing to numerous new and existing sponsorship deals.

Delhi Capitals' this year has seen a significant jump in number of sponsors who have come on board.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise has 16 partners, up from 11 partners that it had during IPL 2019. The team's title sponsor includes JSW Group.

The franchise has deals with multiple brands - Ebix Cash, APL Apollo, Acko General Insurance, Colgate, Livinguard, Nissin, and OK Credit - across categories.

The franchise has also signed licensing associations with brands like Kotak for credit and debit cards, Boat for music accessories, and Fancode for merchandise and fan engagement.

Delhi Capitals is seeing an increase in sponsorship revenues as compared to IPL 2019.

For the team, the focus of this year’s sponsorship activation is on maximizing community engagement. Ok Credit, the team’s Official Digital Credit Ledger launched ‘Vocal for Local Campaign’.

The franchise also announced Livinguard as its Hygiene Partner.

This IPL, Delhi Capitals is focusing on social media marketing and branded digital content as the league this year is being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic in the UAE.

Since 2017, Delhi Capitals has seen consistent growth in its brand valuation which has grown from $44 million in 2017 to $53 million last year.

In 2019, the marketing spends for the team had shot up by 65 percent over 2018 as there was change in name and logo. Delhi Capitals was previously called Delhi Daredevils.

The team saw a change in ownership when when JSW Group picked up a stake in the franchise. The team is now owned by JSW Group and GMR Group.