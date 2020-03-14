App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2020: Sealed stands now opened at M.A Chidambaram ending a 9 year waiting period

Seals have been broken off the infamous three stands at the M.A Chidambaram, as legal constraints have been lifted, allowing for more events to be held and a delight for the fans.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The three closed stands at the M.A Chidambaram stadium were de-sealed and opened on March 13. "The I, J, K stands at the M.A Chidambaram stadium were de-sealed and opened today in the presence of the zonal officer of the Greater Chennai Corporation Ravikumar" TNCA Honorary Secretary R.S Ramasaamy said in a press release.

The TNCA president and members expressed their gratitude to the government of Tamil Nadu, the release added. The gymnasium at the Madras Cricket Club (MCC) was demolished recently to pave way for re-opening the three stands.

The stands were sealed after the 2011 World Cup owing to various issues, depriving the city of the opportunity to host matches at various events, including the World T20 in 2016 and the IPL final in 2019. An exception was made when the stands were opened for an India-Pakistan ODI back in 2012.

Close

After the demolition was completed, the TNCA obtained permission from the Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for clearance for the three stands.

Earlier, TNCA got custody of the iconic Chidambaram stadium as it entered into a new lease agreement with the Tamil Nadu government.

First Published on Mar 14, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2020

