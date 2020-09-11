IPL 2020 schedule released, Mumbai Indians to play Chennai Super Kings in opener on September 19

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the schedule for IPL 2020. The tournament which is being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year will feature 10 double headers.

About 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

The venues for the playoff and finals are yet to be decided. Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opener on September 19.