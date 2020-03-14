IPL 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar axed by BCCI from commentary panel ahead of Indian Premier League

According to a news report on March 14 , longtime international cricketing analyst, and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has been axed from the BCCI’s commentary panel.

While the cricket community worldwide has been caught up in a state of flux over the coronavirus threat causing cancellations and postponements of much-anticipated events, the removal of the former India batsman went rather under the radar.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, BCCI officials have been unhappy with Manjrekar’s work as part of the commentary panel, and were left with no choice but to release him.

It is to be noted that as per the BCCI official who chose to remain anonymous, Manjrekar will not be part of the 2020 IPL coverage. He was also absent during the 1st ODI between India and South Africa that was to be held at Dharamsala before being washed-out by rain on March 12, while other panel members were at the location.

Reasons for the sudden removal of the former Mumbai Ranji Trophy captain have not been addressed in detail. However, Sanjay’s comments on the microphone in the past few years have drawn its fair share of controversies and criticisms which does not help his case.

Most notably, his 2017 tussle with Kieron Pollard, his 2019 World Cup comments on Ravindra Jadega, and his on-air exchange with fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle. And although Sanjay had offered explanations on all those occasions, publicly apologized and taken back his words, it obviously did not sit well with fans and those inside the industry.

Having played for the Indian side from November 1987 to November 1996, Sanjay Manjrekar reinvented himself as a pundit after making the shift into the commentary box from 1996 itself, covering the past three Cricket World Cups, alongside other major ICC events and his absence is almost certain to be felt as he’s been a staple in live cricket coverage for over two decades.